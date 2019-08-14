× Man Arrested on Suspicion of Arson After Brush Fire in Hollywood Hills West

A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of arson after a brush fire in Hollywood Hills West.

The fire broke out around 9:15 a.m. near 2699 North Astral Drive. Firefighters managed to take control of the blaze after an hour and 20 minutes. Coordinated water drops from LAFD Air Ops helped knock down the fire as firefighters on the ground worked the perimeter and put out hot spots.

Darrel Morgan was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. and brought in for questioning by Los Angeles police.

He was later booked on suspicion of arson and held on $75,000 bail.

The fire did not cause any injuries, nor any damage to structures.