× Man Dies After Competing in Taco-Eating Contest at Fresno Baseball Game

A man participating in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in Fresno died Tuesday night after officials say he began choking on his food.

Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno was eating tacos as part of the contest between innings at the Fresno Grizzlies game against the Memphis Redbirds at Chukchansi Park when he started to choke, Fresno County sheriff’s spokesman Toni Botti said.

“It’s just very sad,” Botti said.

Fans at the game told the Fresno Bee that the man collapsed on the ground in the middle of the contest, which was being held on Taco Tuesday as a precursor to Saturday’s ninth annual Taco Truck Throwdown at the stadium.

