× 5 Officers Shot in ‘Active and Ongoing’ Shooting Situation in Philadelphia: Police

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood where five officers have been shot, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Wednesday via Twitter.

“Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active,” he wrote.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Shooting situation ACTIVE and ONGOING on 3700 15th St. Avoid Area. Several PPD Officers have been injured. Updates will be provided as received — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department’s public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to “pull back.”

Temple University put its Health Sciences Center, about 2 miles from the standoff, on lockdown, school spokesman Ray Betzner said.

“Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding,” the university said on Twitter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.