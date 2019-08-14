Officer-Involved Shooting at Thornton & Pacific in Venice

An officer-involved shooting took place in Venice on Wednesday, LAPD confirmed on Twitter.

The shooting took place near Thornton Avenue and Pacific Avenue, although police did not immediately provide details.

There has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in Venice, in the area of Thornton and Pacific. A Public Information Officer is responding to the scene and we will provide more details as they become available. pic.twitter.com/Ho86HWC0zi — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 15, 2019

Prior to the shooting, police received a call of a screaming man around 5:45 p.m., according to Officer Tomy Im with LAPD.

That situation led to an “officer needs help” call, and at some point requested an ambulance for a 35-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing.