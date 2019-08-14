Pasadena Restaurant Boasts California-Style Italian Goodness

Posted 1:45 PM, August 14, 2019

 

Christopher Keyser, the new executive chef of UNION in Pasadena, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience specializing in rustic Italian cooking to his new position. Having worked with a number of highly talented chefs along the East Coast, including award-winning chef and restaurateur Marc Vetri, Christopher understands what it takes to execute exceptional seasonal menus as well as run a successful restaurant.  UNION’S  menu focuses on  sustainability by utilizing root-to-leaf and snout-to-tail practices, as well as sourcing local ingredients and producing all pastas, cheeses and cured meats in-house.

UNION is located in Old Pasadena at 37 E. Union St. and is open daily for dinner – Monday through Friday from 5pm to 11pm and Saturday and Sunday from 4pm to 11pm. For more information visit www.unionpasadena.com

This segment aired August 14th, 2019.

