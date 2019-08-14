Pregnant Mother of 5 Killed in South L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash; Reward Offered for Information in Case

A pregnant mother of five was killed in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run crash late last month and officials are offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

Keisha Saravia, 38, had just parked her car near the intersection of 117th and Main streets about 10:05 p.m. July 26. She was crossing the road to get to her house when she was struck by a vehicle heading north, LAPD Detective Keith Gonzales said during a news conference Wednesday near the scene of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop.

Saravia, who was nine months pregnant, was rushed to the hospital, but died from her injuries. Her baby did not survive the crash.

Police said they don’t have many details about the crash, but detectives were able to find surveillance video of vehicles that had passed through the area around the time it occurred.

They are asking for the public’s help in finding possible witnesses, or the driver of the car that left the scene.

Saravia’s brother, Ronald Granados, said his sister was with one of her daughters when the crash occurred. He said they were getting home from buying clothes for the new baby and were crossing the street when a black vehicle stopped in front of them to let them pass. The pair got to the center divider, when another car sped down the street, swerved and avoided hitting his niece, but struck Saravia.

Granados said neither car stopped to help his sister.

Los Angeles Police Department officials did not confirm Granados’ narrative during the news conference Wednesday.

Granados said the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash “broke a whole family.”

He said his sister left behind five children, ages 5, 10, 12, 13 and 15.

LAPD officials are hoping to bring closure and justice to Saravia’s family, LAPD Capt. Jon Pinto said.

“This community and this family is suffering,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident, or may have witnessed the crash, is asked to call Detective Gonzales at 323-421-2500.