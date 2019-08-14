× Republican John Lee Claims Victory in San Fernando Valley Council Race

Former City Hall aide John Lee claimed victory early Wednesday in a closely watched race against astrophysicist and college educator Loraine Lundquist to represent Chatsworth, Granada Hills and other parts of the northwest San Fernando Valley on the Los Angeles City Council.

The results, although not yet certified, showed Lee with a sizable lead over Lundquist with all election precincts reporting.

Although the race was nonpartisan — no “R” or “D” appeared next to candidate names on the ballot — the special election mobilized Democrats eager to flip a seat long held by Republicans. Lee is registered as a Republican, but as he declared victory at his Porter Ranch headquarters, he vowed to embody “bipartisan representation.”

“Too much in this campaign it was about red versus blue,” Lee told his supporters to cheers. “And it just shouldn’t be. It should be about community.”

