Suspect Arrested in ‘Energy Drink Thefts’ Across Victorville, Hesperia and Barstow: Police

The suspect in a series of “energy drink thefts” across Victorville, Hesperia and Barstow dating back to 2017 has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Kendale Rafael Hicks was taken into custody after a deputy spotted him in the area of Eucalyptus Street and Oakwood Avenue in Hesperia just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Hesperia Police Department. The officer realized the white Kia Optima with no plates and missing gas cover that Hicks was allegedly inside matched a suspect vehicle description.

The car was being sought as investigators believe Hicks was involved in “multiple energy drink thefts from various locations” in three different cities, the department said in a news release.

Details about the crimes have been not been released but inmate records show the suspect is accused of robbery.

Hicks, 28, of Barstow had three active felony warrants for his arrest stemming from multiple thefts, police said.

He was booked into Adelanto Detention Center on suspicion of robbery and retail theft with intent to sell, exchange, or return the merchandise for value, according to inmate records.

He is being held on $100,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned in Victorville Superior Court on Aug. 15.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim of the thefts is asked to contact Detective J. Laduke or Deputy J. Carty at the Hesperia Station Detective Bureau at 760-947-1500.