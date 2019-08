Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flames engulfed a semitruck on the side of the northbound 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita early Wednesday, sending a plume of black smoke over the area.

The driver managed to get out of the big rig, according to California Highway Patrol's incident log.

Aerial video from Sky5 at around 6:05 a.m. showed officers blocking off the two lanes closest to the burning vehicle.

