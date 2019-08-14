× Suspect in Deadly Poway Synagogue Shooting Didn’t Have Valid Hunting License When He Bought Rifle

The 19-year-old man accused of opening fire on the Chabad of Poway in April, killing one person and injuring three others, should not have been able to purchase the firearm he allegedly used in the shooting because his hunting license was not yet valid, according to information provided by state officials.

John T. Earnest bought his AR-15 rifle from a San Diego gun store the day before the attack. The purchase raised questions, since a state law that took effect this year prohibits people under 21 years old from buying firearms.

There are some exceptions. For example, a person over 18 with a valid hunting license can legally buy a gun.

An official with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday that a hunting license had been issued to Earnest, but that it was not slated to go into effect until July 1. The information was first reported by 10News.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.