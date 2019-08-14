Teen Wounded in Ontario Shooting; Gunman Sought

Investigators were working to find the gunman after a teenage boy was shot in a residential area of Ontario Wednesday afternoon.

Officials were called by someone who said his friend had been shot at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of East G Street around 2:10 p.m., according to Ontario Police Sgt. Bill Russell.

But when officers responded, they found the wounded 17-year-old a block south, in the road on the 1700 block of East Flora Street, Russell said. The sergeant said it was unclear why the victim had been moved.

The teen was hospitalized but expected to survive, officials said.

So far, police have very little information and detectives haven’t been able to compile a suspect description, Russell said.

Investigators were working to generate leads late Wednesday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact police at 909-986-6711, or submit a tip anonymously via www.wetip.com.