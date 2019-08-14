Triple-Digit Heat to Bring Increased Risk of Fire Danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Triple-digit temperatures are returning to parts of Southland as we prepare for the two hottest days of the week Wednesday and Thursday.

The warm temperatures, combined with low humidity and “very dry fuels,” are expected to bring a prolonged period of elevated fire danger to southwest California, the National Weather Service stated.

A brush fire burned about 5 acres near several multimillion-dollar homes in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Los Angeles County firefighters combined forces with city firefighters to quickly get a handle on the blaze. The cause of fire has not been determined.

Afternoon highs on Wednesday are forecast to reach between 90 and 105 degrees inland. Coastal areas will be in the 70s to mid 80s, according to the Weather Service.

Overnight lows will also remain rather warm, with temperatures dropping only into the 70s across portions of the valleys, mountains and Antelope Valley.

Officials are warning the hot conditions will also bring in an increased risk of heat-related illnesses. The homeless, the elderly, infants, outdoor workers and those participating in outdoor activities are the most likely to be in danger.