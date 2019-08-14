Yayoi Kusama at the Marciano Art Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid Wilshire District to experience artist Yayoi Kusama’s drama exhibition entitled “WITH ALL MY LOVE FOR THE TULIPS, I PRAY FOREVER, 2011" at the Marciano Art Foundation.

Shown here for the first time in Los Angeles, the oversized flower-potted tulips made from fiberglass- reinforced plastic are painted with the same red polka dots as the floor, ceiling, and walls, creating an immersive viewing experience while at the same time diminishing the appearance of depth.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com