$10,000 Reward Offered for Help in Finding Suspect in Deadly Littlerock Shooting

A $10,000 reward is being offered for help in finding a man suspected of fatally shooting another man in Littlerock over the weekend, officials announced Thursday.

Trinidad “Trini” Garcia, 60, is wanted in connection with killing Michael Robbins about 5:55 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of East Avenue R 6, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Robbins was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man in his 50s was also injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Garcia was described as a local transient who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The relationship between the victims and suspect has not been released.

Garcia fled the scene in a 2004 blue Hyundai Elantra with California license plates 5LJE903, officials said.

Anyone with information about Gracia’s whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 323-890-5500.