43 Bales of Pot Worth $1 Million Found Floating Near Catalina Island

U.S. Coast Guard officers found 43 bales of marijuana, all worth about $1 million, floating in the ocean near Catalina Island, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.

Law enforcement responded to the area after a caller on Tuesday reported seeing multiple bales of what appeared to be narcotics, the Coast Guard said.

Officers arrived to find 1,300 pounds of marijuana, all wrapped in plastic.

The bales were taken to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities said it’s unknown where the marijuana came from, and the case is under investigation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Coast Guard’s investigations team.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in the area was asked to contact the Coast Guard’s Los Angeles-Long Beach sector at 310-521-3801.

Catalina is a channel island lying about 47 miles southwest of Los Angeles.