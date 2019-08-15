9th Circuit Dismisses Appeal by U.S. Government Saying Some Migrant Children May Not Need Soap

BREAKING: Man Convicted in Fatal Stabbings of 2 Women in ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Case

Military tents used to house migrants are pictured at the U.S.Customs and Border Protection facility is seen in Clint, Texas, on June 26, 2019. -The site held about 250 children in crowded cells, with limited sanitation and medical attention, as reported by a group of lawyers able to tour the facility under the Flores Settlement. (Credit: PAUL RATJE/AFP/Getty Images)

A panel of judges has dismissed an appeal by the U.S. government contending that detained immigrant children may not necessarily require soap for shorter stints in custody under a longstanding settlement agreement.

A three-judge panel for the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday dismissed a challenge to a lower court decision that authorities failed to provide safe and sanitary conditions for the children under the 1997 settlement.

The panel wrote that assuring the children eat enough edible food, have soap and toothpaste and aren’t sleep-deprived are essential to their safety.

A U.S. government lawyer in June argued the settlement was vague about what is required to determine a facility is safe and sanitary.

A federal judge in 2017 found the government had breached the agreement.

