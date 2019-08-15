× Amazon’s ‘Maisel Day’ 30-Cent Gas Promo Blamed for Traffic Snarl Near 10 Fwy in Santa Monica

We got the traffic! Leave it to Midge Maisel to snarl Los Angeles’ already-busy streets.

Motorists took to Twitter on Thursday to blame a “Maisel Day” promotion, namely the 30-cent-a-gallon gas prices at a Chevron near the 10 Freeway, for further delaying their commutes.

Broadcast TV reports indicated that the promotion had been shut down, but a rep for Amazon Prime Video, Alana Russo, told The Times that wasn’t the case.

Russo said police were counting the number of cars to ensure there aren’t too many in line before they bring more in. Amazon is also working with police to make sure that the traffic “doesn’t get out of hand.”

#MaiselDay #ilovela #pamelafinckrealestate Thank you #AmazonPrime for this amazing promotion. Filled up my tank and am ready to drove over the hill to see my client later today! 🌸💖🌸💖 pic.twitter.com/GN4rCixzi3 — pfinck (@pfinck) August 15, 2019