Amoeba Music Tells Groups Suing Over New Development on Hollywood Site to ‘Back Away’

When Los Angeles officials gave their blessing to a new development to replace the Amoeba Music building in Hollywood, critics went to court to try to stop it, arguing it would destroy a “cultural resource.”

But one of the owners of Amoeba Music complained this week that the push to preserve its distinctive art “threatens the very existence of the business it is claiming to hope to preserve.”

In his statement, Amoeba co-owner Jim Henderson said that “using Amoeba without our consent in their battle against development is more likely to permanently close our doors than anything else we have faced to date.”

Henderson said that when Amoeba sold its Hollywood building four years ago, it did so in order to survive as a retailer. Its goal, he said, was to relocate to a new space that would be more affordable.

