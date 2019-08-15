× Authorities ID 2 Men, 2 Women Killed in Violent Lancaster Crash

The coroner’s office released the names of four people who were killed in a violent two-car collision in Lancaster the previous day.

The two men and two women, all from Lancaster, were identified as Victor Anthony Ocampo, 59; Thomas Saint Andrew, 41; Wendy Marie Fisher, 38; and Samantha Kathline Jensen, 26.

Ocampo and Jensen were pronounced dead at the scene, while Andrew and Fisher died after being transported to a hospital, according to Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The deadly collision took place around noon Wednesday in the intersection of Avenue H and 30th Street West.

Preliminary information indicated a Toyota Avalon was headed westbound on Avenue H when it ran a red light and slammed into a Volkswagen with a man, two women and two dogs inside, according to a statement from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

The Jetta crashed into a pole, ejecting all three occupants. None of the victims appeared to have been wearing a seat belt, the sheriff’s statement said.

The two dogs were also killed in the collision.

Authorities have not identified who was behind the wheel of the Toyota, but did say the male driver was pronounced dead at the hospital, which would indicate Andrew was in the Avalon.

A witness reported the Toyota ran a red light, according to sheriff’s Sgt. David Jennings.

“There’s no factors that we can identify in the crash that would cause this person to run that red light,” he told KTLA Wednesday afternoon. “There’s no braking before impact, so it’s hard to put a reason as to why this person ran the red light.”

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role, though Jennings said there was no indication either driver was impaired at the time.

The collision remains under investigation.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.