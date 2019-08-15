× Brush Fire Scorches Homes, Vehicles in Moreno Valley Following Police Chase

A brush fire broke out near the spot where a police chase came to an end in Moreno Valley on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was first reported just after 4 p.m. in the area of Bay and Phillis avenues, according to Calfire. It quickly grew to at least five acres in size.

Two single-family homes and an outbuilding caught fire, as well as at least two vehicles, fire officials said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed two SUVs and a car that had been charred by the flames. The SUV’s appeared to be fitted with law enforcement-style light bars.

Prior to the fire, “Deputies located a stolen vehicle that was mobile in the city,” The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said via social media.

“Deputies pursued the vehicle and detained 2 persons,” the sheriff’s department statement continued. “There is also a fire in the area of Bay and Grant. Stay out of the area.”

The fire originated at the end of the pursuit, but the specific cause was not clear, Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez told KTLA. It was not known whether the involved deputies suffered any injuries.

Towngate Elementary School, 22480 Dracae Ave., was being used as an evacuation site for affected residents. It was not clear how many people were forced to evacuate as a result of the fire.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Towngate Elementary School (22480 Dracaea) will be the evacuation site for the fire in Moreno Valley. Updates to follow as more information is obtained. Please stay out of the area – Bay Avenue between Grant and Ellsworth. https://t.co/nIVUPtCEEw — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 16, 2019

STRUCTURE FIRE – Rptd 4:13 pm. Bay Av X Phyllis Av in Moreno Valley. 3 Chiefs/14 Engines/1 Medic Squad/2 Trucks/1 Breathing Support/60 FF's. Firefighters are assisting @RSO & are actively engaged in structural fire suppression. #BayIncident (1 of 2) — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 16, 2019

#BayIncident [UPDATE] – There is also 5 acres of grass & 2 vehicles involved. Firefighters are continuing suppression efforts. Please contact Riverside County Sheriff's Department. — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) August 16, 2019