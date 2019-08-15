× Carl’s Jr. Giving Away New Meatless Burger With Purchase of Large Drink

Carl’s Jr. is offering a one-day deal on Thursday to encourage customers to try its new Beyond Meat burger creation.

The restaurant is giving a way a free Beyond Famous Star with cheese for free if customers purchase a large drink and ask for the “beyond upgrade,” a Facebook post read.

The meatless burger is the fast-food chain’s entry into the plant-based food market.

Other major chains, including Del Taco and Burger King, are already selling meatless options.

The deal is for participating locations and is only good on Aug. 15.