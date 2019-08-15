Carl’s Jr. Giving Away New Meatless Burger With Purchase of Large Drink

Posted 8:31 AM, August 15, 2019, by
The Carl's Jr. Beyond Famous Star is seen in an image posted to the company's Facebook page.

The Carl's Jr. Beyond Famous Star is seen in an image posted to the company's Facebook page.

Carl’s Jr. is offering a one-day deal on Thursday to encourage customers to try its new Beyond Meat burger creation.

The restaurant is giving a way a free Beyond Famous Star with cheese for free if customers purchase a large drink and ask for the “beyond upgrade,” a Facebook post read.

The meatless burger is the fast-food chain’s entry into the plant-based food market.

Other major chains, including Del Taco and Burger King, are already selling meatless options.

The deal is for participating locations and is only good on Aug. 15.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.