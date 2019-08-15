Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK After Fiery Plane Crash at Small Tennessee Airport: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the famed NASCAR driver and auto racing analyst, and his wife were involved in a private jet crash in eastern Tennessee and were uninjured, officials said Thursday.

Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told CNN affiliate WJHL that Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, were on the plane that crashed at Elizabethton Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Cessna Citation rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing. It said it received no reports of injuries.

The FAA said two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

The plane's tail number was N8JR, the FAA said.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

JUST IN: Video footage from the scene of a plane crash in Tennessee. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy were on board, according to ABC affiliate WJHL https://t.co/dJy7nGqLUf pic.twitter.com/CUjZpykxrh — WLOS (@WLOS_13) August 15, 2019