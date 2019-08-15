Dow Futures Swing Wildly Amid Conflicting Signals From China, Walmart

Dow futures gave investors whiplash Thursday morning, wildly bouncing back and forth after China threatened yet another escalation in its trade war with the United States and Walmart reported strong earnings and a brighter forecast.

Walmart said its outlook for the rest of 2019 has improved after Americans shopped more at the stores in the second quarter. With its huge network of thousands of stores, Walmart is a bellwether for consumer spending.

For investors, that contrasted with a threat from China. On Thursday, the Chinese Ministry of Finance said it would “take necessary countermeasures” after the United States earlier this month announced a new 10% tariff on $300 billion in Chinese goods. China said the new tariffs “seriously violated the consensus” Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to at the G20 meeting earlier this year.

China has previously said it would retaliate to any new tariffs tit for tat, but the statement nonetheless spooked markets.

Dow futures are pointing to a 75-point gain at the open. S&P 500 futures were 0.4% higher. Futures of the Nasdaq, a barometer for the tech industry, were up 0.3%. Tech companies would be particularly hurt by a trade war escalation.

Dow futures had been up about 200 points, then they were down 200 points and rose again in a rocky Thursday morning. Wednesday was the worst day for markets of 2019.

Despite a healthy US economy and relatively strong corporate earnings, three dark clouds have intermittently loomed over the American stock market over the past year and a half: The global economic slowdown, the trade war and spooky warning signs in the bond market.

All three of those bad omens have now converged.

More signs of the global economic slowdown emerged Thursday, as China injected $2.4 billion in stimulus into the Hong Kong economy, according to Bloomberg. The Hong Kong protests have hurt the tourism economy. The airport — the only way in or out of Hong Kong — has been shut down after protesters barricaded themselves inside.

Wednesday, the yield curve between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury bonds inverted. That classic recession signal scared investors, who emptied riskier stocks out of their portfolios and plunged more money into the safety of government-backed bonds.

Although the 2/10 yield curve has reverted, Treasury yields, which move in opposite direction to bond prices, continued to plunge Thursday. The 30-year yield tumbled below 2% for the first time in history. The 2-year and 10-year yields remain very close and both are below 1.53%.

The Dow plunged 800 points and the broader stock market fell about 3% Wednesday.