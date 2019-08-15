El Paso Police Seek Help Finding Walmart Shopper Who Helped Save Lives During Mass Shooting

Police in El Paso, Texas, are looking for a man who they believe was a hero during the mass shooting at a local Walmart on August 3.

The El Paso Police Department issued a statement asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on store surveillance footage from the day of the shooting.

“We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant,” the department said. “Crimes Against Persons is requesting the community’s help in identifying the person in the picture. His actions at Wal-Mart were critical and lifesaving, he needs to be identified and interviewed by investigators.”

We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant. https://t.co/iY8pVtQKv2 — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 15, 2019

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call 915-212-4040.

The Walmart gunman killed 22 people, including parents, grandparents and spouses from both sides of the US-Mexico border.

The suspect told police that he was targeting Mexicans, according to an arrest affidavit.