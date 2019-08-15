First Asian-Centric Music Festival ‘Head in the Clouds’ Returns for the 2nd Year

Posted 2:30 PM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, August 15, 2019

CEO of "88 Rising" Sean Miyashiro and Rich Brian joined anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker on the set of the KTLA Morning News at 11a to talk about the "Head in the Clouds" Festival.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.