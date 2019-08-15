Fresno Grizzlies Cancel Championship Taco-Eating Contest After Fan’s Death

The death of a man who officials suspect choked while participating in an amateur taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in Fresno this week has prompted the team to cancel a championship eating contest at the stadium.

Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno was devouring tacos as part of the amateur contest at the Fresno Grizzlies game against the Memphis Redbirds at Chukchansi Park on Tuesday when he started to choke, Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said.

Mathew Boylan, who watched Tuesday’s contest, told the Fresno Bee he noticed Hutchings because he was eating much faster than the other two contestants. Hutchings appeared to be swallowing the tacos without chewing and collapsed about seven minutes into the contest, Boylan said.

Emergency medical technicians initiated the Heimlich maneuver and CPR before paramedics arrived. Hutchings was taken to Fresno Regional Medical Center, where he died, officials said.

