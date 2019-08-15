‘Friends’ Pop-Up in Los Angeles at the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Opens August 16th Through August 23rd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic series Friends. This morning we got a sneak peek of the pop-up to celebrate the hit television show Friends and its 25th anniversary. The gram-worthy installation will be open August 16 through August 23. For more info, you can visit their website.