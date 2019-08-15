Kidnapping Suspect Barricades Self Inside Bellflower Apartment
Deputies surrounded a Bellflower apartment where a kidnapping suspect was believed to be barricaded inside late Thursday, authorities said.
The stand-off began about 9 p.m. in the 15300 block of Bellflower Boulevard, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said.
A sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, or SWAT, team was summoned to take charge of the scene.
No further details were available as the standoff continued Thursday night.
33.894767 -118.125028