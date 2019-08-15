Kidnapping Suspect Barricades Self Inside Bellflower Apartment

Deputies surrounded a Bellflower apartment where a kidnapping suspect was believed to be barricaded inside late Thursday, authorities said.

The stand-off began about 9 p.m. in the 15300 block of Bellflower Boulevard, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said.

A sheriff’s Special Enforcement Bureau, or SWAT, team was summoned to take charge of the scene.

No further details were available as the standoff continued Thursday night.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

