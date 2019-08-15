× Large Crowds Expected at Nipsey Hussle’s South L.A. Store for His Birthday

Had he lived, Thursday would’ve been the 34th birthday of rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle.

While there are no official public events scheduled to celebrate the occasion in Los Angeles, many are expecting large crowds to flock to a strip mall at Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue, the site of Hussle’s store, the Marathon Clothing.

“You know how when you go to auntie’s house and nobody really knows what’s going up, but everybody pops up?” LaPaul Lane, 33, said Wednesday, standing in a parking lot near the strip mall.

“That’s what it is going to be like here,” Steve Barbee of L.A. Hood Life Tours explained.

