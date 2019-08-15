× Man Shot to Death in San Fernando

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in San Fernando on Thursday night, officials said.

The deadly shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Harps Street, according to Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau. The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is assisting the San Fernando Police Department with the case.

Paramedics pronounced the victim, initially described only as a man, dead at the scene, Liu said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.