Motive Unknown in South L.A. Drive-By Shooting That Left 2 Friends Dead, 1 Man Wounded

What prompted a drive-by shooting that left two lifelong friends dead and another man wounded on a South Los Angeles street remains a mystery to investigators Thursday.

Jose Flores and Alfredo Carrera became friends as children and grew up together on the same Florence-Firestone neighborhood street where their lives were taken away just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

Flores was attending UC Irvine as a graduate student studying astrophysics, according to his LinkedIn page. His father said he was 23.

“He’s a very good student. He went to Harvard. He went to New York, Chicago ... He wanted to work for NASA … no more,” a tearful Ramon Flores said about his son Jose Flores Thursday morning.

Jose Flores was found dead in the 1100 block of East 68th street after someone called in the shooting.

The caller told officials a vehicle drove up and an argument ensued before the passenger opened fire, striking both men, said L.A. County Sheriff's Department Lt. Derrick Alfred.

Carrera, who was also in his 20s, was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital.

A third victim was also found with a gunshot wound about three houses away, but it was unclear if that person was targeted or was wounded by a stray bullet, Alfred said.

The unidentified third victim was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Flores had been at Carrera’s home to bring his friend a gift, his father said.

Carrera, who was about to be a first-time father, was planning to have a baby shower on Saturday, his aunt Michelle Garcia said.

Family members say the two victims were not involved in gangs or drugs and they have no idea why anyone would want to kill them.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspects. Their vehicle was described only as a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with further information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.