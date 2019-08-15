Ontario Man Arrested on Suspicion of Threatening to Publish Nude Photos, Videos of Women

A 23-year-old Ontario man accused of threatening to publish nude photos and videos of women unless they send him more was arrested Thursday on a federal indictment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Jorge Esteban Sanchez Ramos, 23, was taken into custody at his home and was scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles later in the afternoon. The indictment was returned by a federal grand jury on May 24.

He has ben charged with four felony counts of stalking.

Sanchez allegedly used multiple Facebook accounts and aliases to contact the victims, complimenting them and asking for nude photos and videos of themselves.

“After the victims sent Sanchez nude photographs or videos, Sanchez — using a different screen name — sent menacing messages that threatened to post their nude images to social media unless they sent him additional sexually explicit images,” a DOJ news release states, citing the indictment.

Some of the aliases he used include “Nathan Ramirez,” “Juan Romero” and “George Sanchez,” according to federal prosecutors.

The crimes are believed to have occurred between April 2016 and May 2018, according to the indictment, which describes four female victims ranging from 18 to 24 years old.

In one instance, the indictment states, Sanchez sent an 18-year-old a request for nude photos and then sent her messages from different Facebook accounts. He sent her a full-frontal nude photo on April 20, 2016, and a message stating: “Yes do it or I’ll post these nude [photos] some guy sent me how do you think I found you.”

Prosecutors said he also sent the victim other later messages “in which he instructed her how to film a sexually explicit video of herself” and demanded another nude video of herself that same day.

He also wrote in messages to the victim: “Unblock me or I’ll ruin you” and “I know where you live,” according to the indictment.

Using aliases, Sanchez contacted another 18-year-old woman through Facebook in April 2016 and offered to pay her $600 for a nude photo of herself, according to the indictment. He then allegedly sent threatening messages demanding sexually explicit videos of herself and threatened to post those videos to her classmates and her parents.

“In May 2018, Sanchez allegedly sent the same victim a Facebook message containing a topless photograph of herself and then sent her messages, which stated, “Just reply…or i swear i will always be here” and “Good luck facing everyone after this. xD,” the DOJ news release states.

He also then posted a comment on Facebook offering to show nude photos of her to others, prosecutors said.

Sanchez faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison if convicted.