Palm Springs Forecast to Hit 118 Degrees as Another Day of Triple-Digit Heat Scorches Parts of SoCal

An excessive heat advisory has been issued for parts of the Inland Empire on Thursday as temperatures are forecast to rise into the triple digits in parts of the Southland.

Among the areas expected to be hottest is Palms Springs, which had an anticipated high of 118 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Just a day earlier, the city tied a record high of 117 degrees.

Thermal is also forecast to hit 118 degrees, a record for the day.

Other areas expected to be inundated with triple-digit heat include San Bernardino and Riverside, which are forecast to reach 103 and 101 respectively, according to the weather service.

Good morning! Your forecast highs for today 🔆 #cawx pic.twitter.com/I1jeIKDc1H — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 15, 2019

Highs in inland areas will range from the 90s to 105. Temperatures along the coast will be cooler, ranging from the 70s to the mid-80s.

Forecasters warned of elevated fire danger in inland areas during the heat wave, which peaked Wednesday into Thursday.

They also stressed that the hot conditions would also bring an increased risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for the elderly and infants, homeless people, outdoor workers and anyone participating in outdoor activities.

The weather service is advising people to stay hydrated. Pet owners are also told to provide plenty of shade and water for their animals.

Temperatures are expected to cool down slightly on Friday, according to forecasts.