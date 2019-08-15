Philadelphia Mayor Calls Out NRA as Gunman Leaves 6 Officers Injured

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney called out the NRA and demanded a resolution to the nation’s gun crisis, saying officers need help keeping numerous weapons out of criminals’ hands.

Kenney spoke at a news conference as an hourslong shooting standoff that left six officers injured was underway at a home in North Philadelphia. The standoff ended early Thursday — nearly eight hours after it started.

During that time, the mayor said, he listened to the officers’ riveting radio transmissions as they made their way through the home in search of the suspect, at times whispering so the shooter did not hear them.

“Our officers deserve to be protected and they don’t deserve to be shot at by a guy for hours with an unlimited supply of weapons and an unlimited supply of bullets. It’s disgusting and we got to do something about it … quickly.”

Kenney demanded action against the NRA, saying if the state and federal government won’t stand up to the powerful gun rights lobby, they should let them police themselves.

“This government, both on federal and state level, don’t want to do anything about getting these guns off the streets and getting them out of the hands of criminals,” he said.

Officers are at risk when they come in contact with criminals armed with numerous guns, he said, and they need help to ensure they go home to their families.