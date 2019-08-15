Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in Rialto

The 2700 block of North Maple Avenue in Rialto, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A victim was found shot to death in a residential neighborhood in Rialto on Thursday afternoon, police said.

A report of gunshots about 12:45 p.m. first drew police to the 2700 block of North Maple Avenue, the Rialto Police Department said in a written statement.

“Upon arrival, officers found a nonresponsive victim with a gunshot wound,” according to the statement. Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. A description of the victim was not available.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Rialto police Sgt. James Mills at 909-820-2632.

