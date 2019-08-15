× ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Actor Michael Madsen Sentenced to 4 Days in Jail, 5 Years Probation for Malibu DUI Crash

Actor Michael Madsen, known for roles including “Mr. Blonde” in Quentin Tarantino’s film “Reservoir Dogs,” received a four-day jail sentence Thursday in connection with a drunken driving crash in Malibu, authorities said.

Madsen, 61, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08% or greater within 10 years of another DUI offense, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. He had originally been charged with an additional count of driving under the influence of alcohol within 10 years of another DUI offense.

“He was immediately sentenced to four days in county jail and five years of summary probation,” according to the district attorney’s office statement.

The case stems from a March 24 crash in which Madsen’s Land Rover struck a pole in Malibu, prosecutors said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Madsen after determining he had been drinking.

If the actor had been convicted as initially charged, he could have faced up to 364 days in county jail.

