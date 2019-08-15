Sophie Kipner Turns Blind Contour Drawing into High Dollar Art

The newly renovated historic Hotel Figueroa is doing its part to celebrate L.A.’s eclectic past with its unique and distinctive female-led history & resurgence. Hotel Figueroa hosts a quarterly Featured Artist Series, which acts as a platform to support emerging artists and showcases the talents of local artists. The hotel’s current Summer Featured Artist is former USC graduate and LA-based blind contour artist, Sophie Kipner, who sold seven (of her 15 displayed) pieces during her opening reception at the hotel! Her exclusive collection at Hotel Figueroa pulls from Kipner’s current ongoing project, DONTLIFTUPDONTLOOKDOWN , which features new and original pieces celebrating iconoclasts of culture and music over the decades including the likes of Nina Simone, Tina Turner, Patti Smith, Biggie Smalls, David Bowie, and more. Sophie’s series of work will be at the hotel through the end of December 2019.

This segment aired August 15, 2019