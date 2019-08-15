“They arrested my husband for murder, but he didn’t do it!” | Chip Yost Investigates

KTLA’s Orange County reporter Chip Yost stops the News Director’s Office to share stories from his career. Chip talks about how he got his start in journalism after leaving a career selling pagers. Chip shares one of the many bizarre stories he investigated while working as a reporter in Yuma, Arizona. He also shares a story about how Jason originally turned him down for a job when Chip arrived in Los Angeles, and how he eventually landed at KTLA.

“Without ambition one starts nothing. Without work one finishes nothing. The prize will not be sent to you. You have to win it.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson



