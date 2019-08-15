U.S. Governments Wants New 911-Like Number for Suicide Prevention Hotline

Posted 9:10 AM, August 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:14AM, August 15, 2019
A screenshot from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's home page.

A screenshot from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline's home page.

With suicides on the rise , the U.S. government wants to make the national crisis hotline easier to reach.

Once implemented, people will just need to dial 988 to seek help. Currently, National Suicide Prevention Lifeline uses a 10-digit number, 800-273-TALK (8255). Callers are routed to one of 163 crisis centers, where counselors answered 2.2 million calls last year.

A law passed last year required the Federal Communications Commission to study assigning a three-digit number for suicide prevention, like 911 for emergencies or 311 for city services. The FCC says in a Wednesday report that there is “overwhelming support” for a three-digit number because it would be easier for distressed people to get help.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he intends to start the process to make that happen.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.