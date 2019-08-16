2 Wounded in North Hollywood Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were hospitalized after being shot in North Hollywood Friday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported just after 6 p.m. outside the U-Haul rental location at 11666 Victory Blvd., according to Los Angeles Police Officer Jeff Lee.

Responding officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Lee said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the victims being loaded onto the stretchers and into ambulances.

LAPD confirmed both men were hospitalized, but could not provide information on what condition they were in.

Officers were searching for two suspects, both Latino men, Lee said.

One had a black handgun and was wearing a red shirt with black jeans, police said, while there was no description available of the second man's attire.

The scene remained active Friday evening, and no further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips and Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.