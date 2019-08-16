Asian-Centric Music Festival Head in the Clouds Returns to L.A. Saturday

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian and Sean Miyashiro, CEO of 88 Rising, appeared on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, to discuss the Head in the Clouds music festival.

The second iteration of this Asian-centric festival will take over Los Angeles State Historic Park, north of downtown L.A., on Saturday, Aug. 17.

“We did it in L.A. because L.A. is the epicenter of Asian Americans in America, basically … so we thought there’s no place better to do it than Los Angeles,” Miyashiro said.

In 2018, about 9,000 people attended the festival. More than double that are expected this year.

Brian said he performs at a lot of festivals but this one is different.

“This is like our own thing,” he said. “Everybody that works there is … your colleague or friend. It feels like you’re just throwing a party but it’s huge.”

The all-ages festival will feature Brian, K-pop sensation iKon, Japanese musician Joji and singer NIKI from Indonesia, and many others. Tickets are available at 88rising.com.