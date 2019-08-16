× Authorities ID Man Killed in Paragliding Incident in Eastern Sierra

Inyo County authorities identified a man killed in a paragliding incident in the mountains near King’s Canyon National Park this week.

The victim was identified as Cody Tuttle, 32, of Swall Meadows.

Around 1:20 p.m Wednesday, an emergency satellite beacon was activated north of Striped Mountain near the Sierra Crest, about 25 miles south of Bishop, according to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

An aerial search located Tuttle’s body at an elevation of 12,600 feet. Due to altitude and afternoon heat, aerial teams were unable to recover Tuttle’s body until the next day.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuttle had gone on a paragliding trip with two other paraglider pilots to Gabbs, Nevada – a location some 130 miles north of where he was found. It’s unclear if he flew from Gabbs across the California border to the Eastern Sierra.

A Facebook page and an Instagram account that appear to be Tuttle’s contain paragliding photos from destinations around the world, along with posts sending condolences. He was a professional adventure photographer, the accounts indicate.