Brother, 18, Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Connection With Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old Girl in Lancaster

A Lancaster man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting his 13-year-old sister earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Eddie Marcelino Alvirez, 18, also faces one count of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges include allegations of personal use of a handgun and inflicting great bodily injury.

Alvirez allegedly shot his sister to death on Tuesday.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office as Marlena Alvirez. The cause and manner of her death were pending further investigation, according to records.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the family’s home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15 at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving an initial call that a girl had been shot with a BB gun, officials said.

The girl was taken to Antelope Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Eddie Alvirez was in possession of a handgun and was in a bedroom which he shares with his two sisters, sheriff’s officials said. He then allegedly pointed the gun at one of his sisters and a shot was fired.

Eddie Alvirez left the home after the shooting and was considered a person of interest before turning himself in a day later.

The defendant’s aunt had previously told KTLA she believes the shooting was an accident, and that Alvirez fled because he panicked.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday and prosecutors recommend that bail be set at $75,000. He faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison of convicted as charged.