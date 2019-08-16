Burglars Ransack Jefferson Hills Home Tented for Fumigation

A cloud of toxic chemicals didn't stop a pair of burglars who were caught on camera sneaking into a home that was being fumigated in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this week, ransacking the place and stealing valuables including "irreplaceable" heirlooms, the residents said.

Surveillance footage shows a man and woman breaking into a Jefferson Park home that was undergoing tenting for fumigation on Aug. 15, 2019. (Credit: Melvin Barrientos)

Cell phone security alerts first let Lela and Melvin Barrientos know something was awry at their triplex during the early-morning hours on Thursday, while they were away for fumigation, the couple said.

Among the stolen items were pieces of jewelry that had been in the family for generations, Lela Barrientos said.

In addition to the loss, the break-in left the family feeling violated, Melvin Barrientos said. The couple added that their car was broken into a few months ago

