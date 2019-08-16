A Look Inside Carvana’s First Giant Car Vending Machine in California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich takes you inside the giant new car vending machine now open for business in Westminister!

Have you wondered what that giant structure holding cars is on the side of the 405?

It's Carvana's latest car vending machine, the first of it's kind in California.

"It’s really an amazing experience, people bring their friends and family. They’re capturing photos and videos of the whole thing" says co-founder, Ryan Keeton. "We have the best pricing. We believe because we have lower overhead and we are online we’re able to offer cars at a lower price than the traditional way of buying."

The process can take as little as 10 minutes with delivery the next day!

What’s not fun about a giant car vending machine? What started out as sort of a publicity stunt has become a useful pickup option for buyers. The machine holds 30 cars ready for pickup.

And, while customers must watch from a safe area, we actually got to go inside!

It feels like a giant elevator - the structure stands 8 stories tall. Once a car is retrieved, it's placed in one of three delivery bays. Then, when it’s safe, the doors open and the car can be driven off.

"We have cameras throughout this whole thing so we know the moment when you put your coin in we start capturing you and your car’s journey all the way through," Keeton explained.

Customers get a personalized pickup video perfect for social media and a 7 day return policy. Although it can be intimidating to buy a car sight-unseen, Carvana takes real 360° photos of all its cars.

Finally, whether you pick up your car or have it delivered, you have 15 -20 minutes to kick the tires and make a final decision.

NOW LISTEN: The Rich on Tech podcast is where you can learn about important tech news, new apps and gadgets, plus get your tech questions answered!