× Disneyland Honors Free Ticket Woman Won at the Anaheim Theme Park in 1985

In 1985, Tamia Richardson was a 14-year-old high school student when she walked through the turnstile at Disneyland and won a prize.

For the 30th anniversary of the theme park, Disneyland was running a promotional gimmick to give away gifts, including a new Cadillac, to the 30th visitor and every multiple of 30 thereafter. Tamia won the least expensive prize: a paper ticket emblazoned with the silhouette of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and the words “Admit one to Disneyland.”

Fast-forward 34 years, and Richardson, now a teacher and school counselor in Alberta, Canada, dug the dogeared ticket out of a box of keepsakes and trekked to the park Thursday with her teenage daughters. To her surprise, the park accepted the ticket for free admission and exchanged it for a new daily pass with access to both Disneyland and its sister park California Adventure Park.

“I was a little nervous because it was an old ticket,” she said of her walk to the Disneyland ticket booth. “I was crossing my fingers.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.