Group Brings Awareness to Overdose Deaths in Laguna Hills

A group dedicated to bringing awareness to drug overdose deaths hosted its annual memorial event in Laguna Hills Friday.

OverTaken Lives' event at the Hills Hotel, coinciding with International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, featured speaker David E. Stanley, the stepbrother of Elvis Presley.

More information on OverTaken Lives, headed by film director and activist Jodi Barber, as well as David Stanley's Raised on Rock Foundation, is available online.

