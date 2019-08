Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to traffic, Los Angeles is living up to its reputation.

A new report by Apartment List shows a growing number of drivers spend more than 90 minutes (in both directions) on their commutes in L.A. County. That adds up to about 15 hours per week.

The report states the national average for American drivers is 26 minutes, about 5 minutes longer than it was in the 1980s and 90s.