Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in South L.A.

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday morning, authorities said.

The victim was shot shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of Nadeau Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responding to the scene found him suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect description as been released by authorities as detectives continue to canvass the area in search of witnesses or surveillance video.

The identity of the victim and other details about the shooting have not been released by sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.