How To Search For A Home Like A ‘Badass’ With Jen Sincero

This week’s guest on Home Made with Kirk Hawkins is Jen Sincero.

Jen Sincero is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, “You Are a Badass,” “You Are a Badass at Making Money” and the recently released “You Are a Badass Every Day”. She has helped countless people transform their personal and professional lives including my own. In this episode, she is going to help us apply the same “Badass” principles to your new home search and give us a peek inside her own quest for a dream home.

